Ideological Subversion Yuri Bezmenov Full Interview 1984 KGB Defector Russia. (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Son of a Bear: Foraging at:-
23 Sept 2021
Yuri Bezmenov - The Great Reset. Full interview Ideological Subversion. You will own Nothing and Be Happy. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Russia Ukraine
KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov explains the Ideological subversion and the four stages:
Demoralization
Destabilization
Crisis
Normalization
This process explains the steps taken by the World Economic Forum's The Great Reset initiative.