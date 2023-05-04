Ideological Subversion Yuri Bezmenov Full Interview 1984 KGB Defector Russia. (mirrored)

MIrrored from YouTube channel Son of a Bear: Foraging at:-

23 Sept 2021

Yuri Bezmenov - The Great Reset. Full interview Ideological Subversion. You will own Nothing and Be Happy. Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War. Russia Ukraine

KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov explains the Ideological subversion and the four stages:

Demoralization

Destabilization

Crisis

Normalization









This process explains the steps taken by the World Economic Forum's The Great Reset initiative.







