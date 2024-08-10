BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2024-8-10 the appointed time of trumpets - early video so we can be ready
thedustspeaks
thedustspeaks
83 followers
65 views • 08/11/2024

2024-8-10  the appointed time of trumpets - early video so we can be ready


~you can use moongiant to predict the new moons...(percentage tab at the bottom of the "calendar" is above 1.7% and you will usually see it. It has always been right for all the years I have used it.)


~Lev 23:23  And Yahuah spake unto Moshe, saying,

Lev 23:24  Speak unto the children of Yisrael, saying, In the seventh month, in the first day of the month, shall ye have a sabbath, a memorial of blowing of trumpets, an holy convocation.

Lev 23:25  Ye shall do no servile work therein: but ye shall offer an offering made by fire unto Yahuah.


(It is both a new moon, and it is the appointed time of trumpets, so bring an offering for both.)


Download esword for your desktop, download the kjv, and kjv+, the commentary TSK, and all the dictionaries for free. Do a word search on "trumpets", and see how God says that we use them...for example...the calling of His people together before the Lord, in the day of our distress, sounding over our offerings to be remembered and accepted by Him, in our appointed times, on the day of trumpets, obviously, for a memorial......a memorial.....of what?  Well, spend trumpets with Him and ask Him. (hint...read psalm 81)

https://e-sword.net/downloads.html

praise Yahuah!


Here is a link to a shofar if you need one...and no, I'm not making mammon of your purchase...this just looked like the nicest one you could get at the best price at the time I am writing this...2024-8-11.

https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0002HTRNM/ref=ox_sc_saved_title_1?smid=A7E4GM1934HYA&th=1


Keywords
godchristyahuahtimesshofarholytrumpetstrumpetyahushasanctifyappointedset apart
