ICYMI: RFK Jr breaks down why he thinks Fauci should be prosecuted

From July 10, 2023: RFK breaks down why he thinks Fauci should be prosecuted:

"Do I think that he committed crimes? I think he caused a lot of injury. By withholding early treatment from Americans, we racked up the highest death count in the world. That was from bad policy.

There's countries that did the opposite of what we did. That provided Ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine , other early treatments and had 1/200th of our death rate. There are many things we did wrong in this country and some of those were done knowingly, [knowingly]."

Interesting the way he said knowingly...

Does this remind you of someone...

