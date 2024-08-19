BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 352 - Digital Hype
Darkness Is Falling
57 views • 9 months ago

The purpose of this video is to deal with TECH NARRATIVES online that are confusing people and causing FEAR! I’m going to try to separate FACT from FICTION on a list of topics. You may not fully understand all the fine details BUT that doesn’t matter. We can examine the different issues and get enough understanding on them to DIVIDE what is RIGHT and what is WRONG. I want to cut through the HYPE that surrounds a number of these topics. The Jesuits control ALL ONLINE NARRATIVES. They BOTH CREATE them AND DIRECT them. Whether people introduce information online with the DELIBERATE INTENTION of deceiving people OR UNWITTINGLY SHARING or PROPAGATING information without checking it first, makes NO difference. The end effect is the same - DECEPTION because most people are too lazy to check facts properly and will just GOSSIP the same false information. Spoken enough, the LIE becomes what APPEARS to be TRUTH! There is a lot of this going on.


sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
