Cloning, Gene Manipulation & Sex: What Epstein was really into - Juliette Bryant, Epstein victim
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
292 views • 1 month ago

Cloning, gene manipulation and sex: What Epstein was really into

♦️ Famous US film director Michael Bay was one of the guests of Epstein’s pedo island, claimed Juliette Bryant, a victim of the late disgraced financier.

♦️ Bryant specifically mentioned seeing Bay at Epstein’s retreat in 2004, before the director made his “movie about cloning, ‘The Island’.”

♦️ That, as well as her allegations of seeing “scientists” visiting Epstein, seem to align with claims that the late pedo was fascinated with human cloning and genetic engineering.

♦️ Bryant also warned that some of Epstein’s victims have been “dying suspiciously” and alleged that the media has been lying about the whole affair.

