BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

PART 2: IS AN AMERICAN INVASION UNDERWAY?
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
127 views • 02/22/2023

And if not, how long until? The mountains guys. Thats what they want. Crown jewell》》 Rocky Mountains. Just land 5 million troops rightt on top and make us fight the uphill battle with NO REFUGE. Flat land, outgunned, out manned and sold out. Do I think this is gonna happen? Do I think you should think it's gonna happen? Not saying g yes to either of those but if you DONT think about that at all, given recent light being shed on these stratospheric military vehicles and the reported 100k of them, you'd be a fool. It's the move of the century. And if there's anything to these vehicles and their capabilities... this is the plan. Guaranteed. Some rabbit holes actually have rabbits in em yall. Tell me there isn't a rabbit here somewhere? Hit meeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppingsurvivalchinainvasionstratospheric forces
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy