3 Absolute Must Haves If You Want to Keep Your Freedom, at Home or Abroad!

The information in this video applies to everyone who wants to keep their personal freedoms intact, no matter where you live in the world, at home or abroad!
3 Absolute Must Haves If You Want to Keep Your LIBERTY00:00 3 Must Haves for Liberty Abroad (foundational)
03:38 FLEXIBILITY
08:26 INDEPENDENTLY FINANCED
14:00 COMMUNITY
