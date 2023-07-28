BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Kawasaki Mule SX FI 4x4 In-Depth Review. Is this the best cheap UTV/Side-by-Side on the market?
Adiga Armory
Adiga Armory
190 views • 07/28/2023

Today we are going to take an in-depth, practical look at one of the most popular and long-running side-by-side lineups in the world… the Kawasaki Mule SX. We will focus on the real-world pro’s and con’s we have learned by actually using this side by side, as well as it’s capabilities and limitations. We will also talk about how it stacks up against the Honda Pioneer 520, and why we chose the Kawasaki over the Honda. This is a 2023 model, but it is the same basic vehicle for model years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 as well.



FIND US:

https://adigaarmory.com/shop/



FOLLOW US ON:

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/u360CYGjISZv/

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adigaarmory



ATTRIBUTIONS:

4K Explosion Adiga Video Intro: https://www.videezy.com/abstract/45211-4k-fire-explosions

Vendor Images by Kawasaki and Honda Used for Reference Only

Banjo Short by Audionautix on YouTube Audio Library

Corncob by Kevin MacLeod on YouTube Audio Library

Hickory Hollow by Dan Lebowitz on YouTube Audio Library

Motorcycle Video by Erik Mclean https://www.pexels.com/video/video-of-a-dirt-bike-jumping-9182647/

Hammer and Anvil video by Ruslan Khmelevsky https://www.pexels.com/video/blacksmith-anvil-and-hammer-4653955/

Fred Flintstone by Bekir Uğur https://www.pexels.com/photo/close-up-photo-of-a-fred-flintstones-toy-12221566/



TAGS:

kawasaki mule sx 4x4, kawasaki mule sx review, kawasaki mule sx fi 4x4, kawasaki mule sx vs honda pioneer 520, best cheap side by side, best cheap side by side utv, best cheap utv for farm, best cheap utv for farm, best utv for farm work, kawasaki mule sx, kawasaki mule off-road, kawasaki mule sx hill climb, kawasaki mule sx 4x4 off road, utv for farm, utv for kids, utv for beginners, utv for hunting, utv for farm work, utv for work, side by side work, side by side review, cheapest utv,

Keywords
reviewskawasakimuleutvsxsxsside-by-side
