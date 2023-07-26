Brighteon Broadcast News, July 26, 2023 - They want to keep us SICK, DISEASED and IGNORANT of miraculous healing breakthroughs

0:00 Intro

3:17 Jamie Foxx

19:57 Joe Biden

26:51 Other News

36:09 Aliens

47:45 QBrighteon app

54:59 Interview with Scott McKay





- Dr. Peter McCullough asks why Jamie Foxx isn't leveling with his fans about stroke or vaccines

- Thoughts on physical disabilities and the REAL definition of a "cripple" (not what you think)

- CDC tells delusional men how to generate nipple secretions to "feed" babies

- Ozempic weight loss drug blamed for horrifying, endless vomiting even after the drug is stopped

- Why do people sacrifice their health to try to lose weight while eating garbage food?

- Former defense official says military has possessed alien technology for decades

- Are the UFO hearing part of a psyop for a "cosmic false flag" event to enslave humanity?

- Full interview with Patriot Streetfighter Scott McKay on white hats, healing and energy medicine







For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





