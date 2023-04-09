BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Saturday Night InfoParty
MJTank
MJTank
29 views • 04/09/2023

Wellness info about identifying living foods aka what the body wants and needs to live, #LifeHack to IDing foods that don't have that life force, foods that assist with detoxification and other detox products, activating and decalcifying pineal gland. MK info about deprogramming, #Solutions setting humanity's course back onto the ascending timeline, and a creative way to deal with MK'd people who will not, cannot accept the fact they've been dooped. Suggested: watch Yuri Bezmenov's interviews, there's a few, about an hour in length, on YT and other sites, to #GAIN knowledge of how society got so corrupted and the few, but specific, #solutions to fix it. Also, example of hypnotization, and a "Light Therapy" sesh to assist with deprogramming and un-hypnotizing, which you can rewind and replay for yourself. Some of those short video clips are here on my TG: https://t.me/+-I5uZH0DhYxjMjc5


See my designs I have on Etsy, they are SO much more effective at assisting humanity when displayed in public! etsy.com/shop/mjtank108

The book the computer #fail wouldn't result in my file search is called "13 Cubed" and relates stories of regular Americans that were traumatized by MK operations, their life stories shed light on the depth and breadth of that subject.

More stuff I did online: www.linktr.ee/mjtank108

Keywords
detoxwellnessnaturopathlionsreishiascenddeprogrambetel
