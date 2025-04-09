© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flying Over Destroyed Village on Russia-Ukraine Frontline | NATO Weapons Destroyed in Kursk-Sumy Battle
I’m Patrick Lancaster, reporting independently from the Kursk-Sumy frontline where Russian and Ukrainian forces clash. In this report, we fly over a destroyed village dangerously close to the frontlines to document the devastation left behind — including destroyed NATO-supplied vehicles.
⚠️ We had to evacuate quickly after drone detection to avoid Ukrainian strikes. Russian forces even mistook our drone for an enemy one and opened fire.
🎥 Expect exclusive frontline footage, destroyed Western military equipment, and raw documentation you won’t find in mainstream media.
