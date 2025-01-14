BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Legal Challenges and Constitutional Violations
Brighteon Highlights
17 views • 5 months ago

We revealed how the federal government is overstepping its bounds, demanding small businesses turn over sensitive info—putting them at risk of hacking and doxxing. This blatantly unconstitutional move has sparked legal battles, with courts ruling it violates the Commerce Clause and state sovereignty. Texas AG Ken Paxton is leading the charge for justice.


Don’t miss the full interview! Watch now to uncover the truth.


#ConstitutionalRights #LegalChallenges #SmallBusiness #KenPaxton #MikeAdams #GovernmentOverreach #InterstateCommerce #PrivacyMatters


🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

constitutionalrightsgovernment over reachlegal challenges
