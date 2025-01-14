Legal Challenges and Constitutional Violations

We revealed how the federal government is overstepping its bounds, demanding small businesses turn over sensitive info—putting them at risk of hacking and doxxing. This blatantly unconstitutional move has sparked legal battles, with courts ruling it violates the Commerce Clause and state sovereignty. Texas AG Ken Paxton is leading the charge for justice.





Don’t miss the full interview! Watch now to uncover the truth.





#ConstitutionalRights #LegalChallenges #SmallBusiness #KenPaxton #MikeAdams #GovernmentOverreach #InterstateCommerce #PrivacyMatters





🎥 Watch the full interview at www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport