A Brief History Of Shape-Shifting Reptilians
Son of the Republic
Son of the Republic
852 followers
4
485 views • 07/07/2023

Question. Everything.

* Stories of reptilian humanoids living among us go back to the beginning of recorded history.

* Those are found everywhere.

* Modern science supports the idea that humans have been genetically modified in the distant past.

* The [primal] reptilian brain hosts our lower ego mind, which craves attention and distraction — anything to avoid looking at one’s own flaws.


Editor’s Note

* Then there’s the current transhumanism (read: anti-human) agenda.

* That involves weaponizing synthetic biology, nanotech and mRNA technology in order to ‘direct evolution’.

* Don’t take my word for it; check out The Kingston Report.

* Who/what is behind this?

* Would even the most malevolent humans do these things to their own kind, or is it perhaps something else?


Reese Reports | 7 July 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=64a88c6cbc34b79e23793777

demonred pillhumanoidtranshumanismgene editinggenetic engineeringgreg reeseshapeshiftinggenetic manipulationshapeshifterhybridreptilianreptileredpillgene splicinggenetic modificationreptoidgenome editingshapeshiftnon-human speciesshape-shiftershape-shiftinggenetic repurposinggenomengineeringshape-shift
