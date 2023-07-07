A Brief History Of Shape-Shifting Reptilians

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Question. Everything.
* Stories of reptilian humanoids living among us go back to the beginning of recorded history.
* Those are found everywhere.
* Modern science supports the idea that humans have been genetically modified in the distant past.
* The [primal] reptilian brain hosts our lower ego mind, which craves attention and distraction — anything to avoid looking at one’s own flaws.
Editor’s Note
* Then there’s the current transhumanism (read: anti-human) agenda.
* That involves weaponizing synthetic biology, nanotech and mRNA technology in order to ‘direct evolution’.
* Don’t take my word for it; check out The Kingston Report.
* Who/what is behind this?
* Would even the most malevolent humans do these things to their own kind, or is it perhaps something else?
Reese Reports | 7 July 2023