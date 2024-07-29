BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Venezuelan masses flock towards the Miraflores Presidential Palace in Caracas in Celebration - Maduro has Won the Election!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
9 months ago

Adding:

Nicolas Maduro wins the presidential election after processing 80% of the protocols - the Venezuelan Election Commission

President Maduro following tonight's victory said:

There will be no fascism in Venezuela. This is a victory for peace, stability, and the republican legacy. This is a victory for equality... This is your victory, Chavez!

We do not interfere in any country's elections, and this is what I ask now as President of Venezuela: 'Respect for our sovereignty, our constitution and the will of the people!'

The following Video description below was before the it was officially announced, but above was just posted minutes ago, now it's official.


Venezuelan masses flock massively towards the Miraflores Presidential Palace in the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, to express their joy at what they consider to be the certain victory of President Nicolas Maduro in the presidential elections.

Read the last post carefully! Although people are celebrating, nothing has been announced yet regarding the election in Venezuela. Lots of people on both sides are out celebrating, but we do not yet know the real results. The footage was probably taken from a party hosted by the ruling PSUV party in Miraflores which was attended by the Vice President. If you want the most up to the date information on the election, check TeleSur's english stream, available here: https://www.telesurenglish.net/




politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
