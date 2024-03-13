Spartz: Hur was under pressure to not charge Biden

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On Wednesday's "National Report," Indiana Rep. Victoria Spartz said Joe Biden was not held to the same standards as Donald Trump in his classified documents investigation.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: