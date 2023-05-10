Overrun The Collapse of the U.S. Southern Border

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PragerU
May 9, 2023
Share your thoughts on securing our border and illegal immigration by taking this short survey: https://l.prageru.com/3BbLjln
As Title 42 (which allows the U.S. to expel migrants to Mexico without the opportunity to seek asylum) is scheduled to end in a matter of days, Border Patrol, National Guard, law enforcement, and residents in the border communities of Texas brace for an expected flood of migrants, smugglers, and human traffickers to enter the U.S. illegally. Your voice matters in this fight.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCzJVPFLILA&pp=ygUIY29sbGFwc2U%3D