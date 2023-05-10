Overrun The Collapse of the U.S. Southern Border

PragerU





Share your thoughts on securing our border and illegal immigration by taking this short survey: https://l.prageru.com/3BbLjln





As Title 42 (which allows the U.S. to expel migrants to Mexico without the opportunity to seek asylum) is scheduled to end in a matter of days, Border Patrol, National Guard, law enforcement, and residents in the border communities of Texas brace for an expected flood of migrants, smugglers, and human traffickers to enter the U.S. illegally. Your voice matters in this fight.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCzJVPFLILA&pp=ygUIY29sbGFwc2U%3D