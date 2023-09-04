A Fuel Tank FELL From the SKY from a F-4 Phantom Fighter Jet Belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Three automobiles parked in an open air lot in Ankara were damaged on Monday when a fuel tank from an F-4 Phantom fighter jet belonging to the Turkish Armed Forces fell on them, according to a statement from the Turkish Defense Ministry.
Nobody was injured in the incident, which took place in Çankaya. The ministry said the reason the part separated from the aircraft was unknown.