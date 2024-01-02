USA SHIPS FIRED UPON*HEZBOLLAH IN CHICAGO?*ASSASINATION ATTEMPT*TRAIN DERAILMENT*LA MASS SHOOTING*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts

OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=Whit





Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods!

https://mfoods.shop/eea





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/

To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1741857165311107423

https://twitter.com/darren_stallcup/status/1741917632545357983

https://twitter.com/sentdefender/status/1742003417411727760

https://twitter.com/MrAndyNgo/status/1741917527943348421

https://twitter.com/visegrad24/status/1741957706607395214

https://twitter.com/Ramy_Sawma/status/1741813749399380333

https://twitter.com/CaptCoronado/status/1741883498401509844

https://news.usni.org/2023/12/28/usni-news-fleet-and-marine-tracker-dec-28-2023

https://twitter.com/GeorgePapa19/status/1741898464810631342

https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1741731036382273720

https://www.rt.com/business/590006-russia-economy-shift-putin/

https://twitter.com/Rickster_75/status/1741797548606796190

https://twitter.com/wolsned/status/1741911441412677928

https://twitter.com/GorillaB5/status/1740599145919135880

https://twitter.com/iluminatibot/status/1741768788675076227?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/wideawake_media/status/1741806662292283444

https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1741857165311107423

https://twitter.com/TheFlatEartherr/status/1740289560050069520

https://twitter.com/Sprinter99800/status/1741948077093552610

https://twitter.com/theinformantofc/status/1741917695933546759

https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1741759228732211677



