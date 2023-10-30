Blood Pressure Capillary Detail. What Makes the Blood Flow? 3 Minute InfoTalk. Dr. Tom Cowan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
"Capillaries are a continuous flow device based on the electro-static properties of structured-gel water." ~ Dr. Tom Cowan
Structured-gel EZ (exclusion zone) water is everything. Your microbiome, natural food, herbs, sunshine help to structure your cellular water.
FULL SHOW:
Episode 8 of Wellness = Water series: "Into the Heart of the Matter" with guest, Dr. Tom Cowan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bYaklzMf5TI