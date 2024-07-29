© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran transferred futuristic EMP weapons to Hezbollah. The Israeli war cabinet approved plans to attack Lebanon. Turkey threatened to invade Israel. Putin warns US not to deploy more nuclear warheads in Germany. Maryland Senator made Masonic hand sign during Netanyahu’s speech to Congress. The CIA denied Trump assassin was an MK Ultra mind control subject. The Olympics blasphemed Jesus Christ. And Donald Trump and Robert Kennedy wooed crypto currency enthusiasts with big promises.