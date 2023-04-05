Episode 207: Movement Is A Lifestyle, Not Just An Activity with Dr. Benjamin Reuter

Are you tired of exercising? Do you just want to move and have it count? Dr. Ben Reuter shares how to incorporate movement into your daily activities to make it work for you! Movement will forever change your life.

Do not miss these highlights:

04:20 How Dr. Ben got started in movement, and why is movement important to him?

18:08 How would somebody start a movement practice in their life?

19:38 2 reasons why you need to work with a good personal trainer.

22:05 Figure out the things you really enjoy doing, then it will be easier to incorporate the other things in.

27:50 People who engage in regular movement, not necessarily exercise, are more functional, happier and better capable of withstanding the stresses of aging.

29:34 Our bodies are meant to move.

31:16 What you do will not only influence yourself, your spouse, and your kids, but also the people around you.

32:26 The importance of moving to our brain function – it has a calming and stimulating effect.

37:16 Everything affects your lifestyle, and everything you do has a benefit or a disadvantage – you need to make a choice.

41:47 A lot of people have a tendency to be externally motivated because of peer pressure.

43:40 Your choices are going to have a direct effect on how you are able to live the rest of your life.

46:31 Movement is a lifestyle.

Resources Mentioned

About our Guest:

Ben is a faculty member at Pennsylvania Western University, California. An exercise physiologist, he holds certifications from the National Strength and Conditioning Association (NSCA), and the National Athletic Trainers Association (NATA). He has interests in injury prevention/performance enhancement for endurance athletes and using movement to enhance quality of life. After travels through Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama and Florida for school and work he has been in the Pittsburgh area since 2004. Ben is an active contributor to his profession, with work on a variety of committees of the NSCA, as well as presentations and publications both nationally and internationally. The idea for Moving2Live came from his interest in listening to long form movement related podcasts that were directed either towards professionals or the general public.

