Cartels are Using Kidnapping And Threats to Force Gang Members to Do Mass Murder

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
As predicted years ago by Dave Hodges and others, cartels and gangs are being employed by the Sotero Politburo as "fifth column" forces to hasten the destruction of the US. Scrupulously avoid crowded/congested areas like malls and public events/venues. Arm yourself if possible. Learn trauma first aid. Also, get physically fit as now is the time to work on your physical fitness. For a great source of fitness via weightlifting info see Ryan Humiston: https://www.youtube.com/@RyanHumiston