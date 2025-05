Prison Ministry | Jimmy Dennedy & Mike Vecchione (TPC #1,504)

Mr. Michael Vecchione, author of “Hand of the Killer,” “Friends of the Family,” and “Crooked Brooklyn.”





New book: https://www.amazon.com/Fallen-Angel-Michael-Vecchione-ebook/dp/B0BS1W49GR/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1674524956&sr=8-6





Homicide Is My Business: https://www.amazon.com/dp/1680980416/ref=cm_sw_r_api_i_MDKZKKSDD0PJCGG23D3Z_0





Hand of the Killer: https://www.amazon.com/HAND-KILLER-bloody-handprint-pacifier-ebook/dp/B00YFP9N9U





Friends of the Family: https://www.amazon.com/Friends-Family-Inside-Story-Mafia/dp/0060874279





Crooked Brooklyn: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00WRESHCU/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1





Support the podcast for as little as $1 a month





GOLD | https://www.genesisgoldgroup.com





Call Genesis Gold today at (800) 200-GOLD, for a no-commitment, informative consultation with one of their experts, to find out if Genesis can be a fit for you that’s 800 200 GOLD, 800 200 4653 or visit them at www.genesisgoldgroup.com





FRANK SPEECH | https://frankspeech.com





MYPILLOW | promo code TPC: https://www.mypillow.com/tpc





SUPPLEMENTS | TWC Supplements promo code TOMMY for 10% OFF: Twc.health/tommy





PREPPER FOOD | MUST USE THIS LINK Heaven’s Harvest shelf food for 10% OFF: http://HeavensHarvest.com/tommy





BATTERIES | MUST USE THIS LINK Pryzmatiq Energy for 10% OFF: http://pryzmatiqenergy.com/tpc/





Locals: https://locals.com/member/tommyspodcast





Prints (posters, blankets, everything etc): https://fineartamerica.com/profiles/1-tommy-carrigan





Clothing Merch: https://f2s2.myshopify.com/collections/hoodies





Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tommyspodcast





Buy me a coffee: https://ko-fi.com/tommyspodcast





Paypal: [email protected]





Cash App $tommycarrigan









Follow the show:





Website: https://www.tommyspodcast.com





Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/4bIuk6mPLtjggUUGi9CRPQ?si=Cvn4e_GITyuGEiKI3CiSug&dl_branch=1





Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/TPC





Twitter: https://twitter.com/TPC_clips





Insta: https://www.instagram.com/tommys.podcast/