🧬 Unlocking The Genetic Code 🔬

🕵️🤔Ever wondered about the secrets of genetic engineering? 🧬

🤝 Dive into the fascinating world of genetic modifications with Akos Nyerges from the Harvard Medical School Department of Genetics. 💊🔥

🎙️ http://bit.ly/42y9urf

💡 As he shares latest insights on how some changes can be made on a small scale, altering the genetic code is an all-or-nothing endeavor. 🧬

🔊 🎬 Press play to discover more about this intriguing process and its implications in our recent paper ✨