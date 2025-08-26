BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Team of Linemen Working on Insane Transmission
powerprocess
powerprocess
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 3 weeks ago

This isn't a drone shot. This is the raw, breathtaking, and vertigo-inducing view from the very top of a transmission powerline tower, looking out over the backbone of our modern world. https://engpw.xyz

Stretching for miles into the horizon, this intricate network of steel and cable is the unseen highway that carries the energy for our daily lives. From this perspective, you can truly appreciate the colossal scale of this engineering marvel and the immense courage of the linemen who build and maintain it. This is a glimpse into a world above the clouds, a silent, powerful landscape that operates 24/7 to keep our lights on.

It's a view that is simultaneously beautiful and terrifying, showcasing the delicate balance between human ingenuity and the vastness of nature. This is the power grid "at a glance"—a perspective that will change the way you look at the powerlines around you forever.

LIKE the video if this view blows your mind! 👍

👇 COMMENT below: Would you be brave enough to stand here for even 5 seconds? 👇

SUBSCRIBE for more incredible and rare perspectives from around the world!

Keywords
power gridinfrastructureconstructionbeautiful sceneryadrenalinehigh voltagedangerous jobssatisfyingpov footagescenic viewfear of heightsskilled tradestransmission towerelectricity pylonvertigo povpower line viewincredible viewlineman povtop of towerwhat its likeextreme heightsengineering marvel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy