CEASEFIRE KILLING - GENOCIDE LITE | Remarque88
NancyDrewberry
NancyDrewberry
73 followers
33 views • 7 months ago

Source: Remarque88 channel https://www.bitchute.com/channel/GISyVy9bw05Q/

NOTHING CHANGED BUT THEY RAN OUT OF BOMBS

Shownotes:

Trump Team, Beware: Netanyahu Is Lying and Trying to Sabotage the Gaza Cease-fire Deal (Haaretz) - https://tinyurl.com/ms9k44rf

Israel dropped over 85,000 tons of bombs on Gaza

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20241107-israel-dropped-over-85000-tons-of-bombs-on-gaza/

Cradle Article (Egypt) - https://thecradle.co/articles/normalizing-expansion-israel-sets-its-sights-on-egypts-sinai

Lebanon - https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250118-us-pledges-117m-in-security-aid-to-lebanon-for-implementation-of-ceasefire-with-israel/

Max Blumenthal https://x.com/MaxBlumenthal/status/1879926469633487204

Hostage Deal Article (NZCity)

https://chart.nzcity.co.nz/news/article.aspx?id=414871


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net

For further research see: https://Christs.net


Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting. All rights belong to their respective owners. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. No copyright infringement intended.

Keywords
palestinegenocidegaza
