Obstruction?
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
35 views
Published 2 months ago

It sure looks like Joe Biden obstructed justice.

Did he tell Hunter to dodge subpoenas?

No one plays the victim better.

It’s a constant moving of goalposts.

KJP admitted Joe was on the dodge.

Comparing Biden & Trump impeachment inquiries.

Several possible Biden impeachment charges.


The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee — is linked below.


Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (27 December 2023)

https://youtu.be/QZSkMlnPHTk

https://youtu.be/bU7CqUYZiNw

Keywords
treasoncorruptioncover-upcollusionobstructionpolice statemoney launderingjoe bidenhunter bidenbriberyracketeeringscandaltax fraudblackmailrob schmittprotection racketbank recordsshell companyjames bidenbiden crime familyinfluence peddlingbiden incbig guykleptocracyforeign agent

