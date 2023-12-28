Obstruction?

It sure looks like Joe Biden obstructed justice.
Did he tell Hunter to dodge subpoenas?
No one plays the victim better.
It’s a constant moving of goalposts.
KJP admitted Joe was on the dodge.
Comparing Biden & Trump impeachment inquiries.
Several possible Biden impeachment charges.
The full segment — plus accompanying interview with Rep. James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight Committee — is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (27 December 2023)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.