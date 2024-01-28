Exciting Detox Helps for the Vaxxed with guest Dr. Seven "Nicole" St. Claire

An amazingly well gifted researching doctor just happens to also be our generous resident health guide on our show over the more recent years.

We feel it time to expand her expertise into our internet video family on this one, having a special show for everyone.

Its Dr. Seven "Nicole" St. Claire and she has been working tirelessly over the past two months to fulfill a request I've had of her to share all of the detox helps that she's been gathering and telling me about in working with the vaccinated who are painfully upset at themselves for having trusted our wicked "health care(?)" beast in having gotten those jabs.

I am sure this one will be well received by everyone, jabbed or unjabbed!





All show notes:

Nicole's two main offered websites:

www.freedomhealthclinic.com

www.carnivorebrainrx.com

Initial test is called the "D-dimer" test

Supplements:

all supplements mentioned in today's video can be found on Amazon too.

C60: www.fullerlife.earth thin mint strips

NAC: 600mg 2x daily

Lumbrokinase

Zeolite https://www.zeohealth.com/

Magnesium: re mag, 7 types of magnesium, liquid

Copper: liquid or powder or use a copper cup or a penny (pure copper dated from before 1962).

Bath Detox products:

Boron, Epsom salts, baking soda, magnesium salts, and Diatomaceous earth (be sure to get food grade on that last item)

Other

Drink plenty of water and get lots of regular exercise

Rinse mouth with water and swallow morning and night.

DISCLAIMER:

None of the contents of this video or show note info should be taken as if intended as medically conclusive, but one should consult their own healthcare provider and do their own research before applying the suggested helps shown.





Are any of you still using Roundup? If so, you're seriously poisoning yourself and perhaps your nearby neighbors:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/RN496EOuE5R2/

And for those wanting to know more about the new lie that, "these viruses are too tiny to isolate", try this video, where at the 31 minute mark and on, they address this with a slam dunk train of thought to show the terrorists' desperate attempt to keep their lie of virology alive, plus much more to fully debunk virology's pathogenic claims:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/TnRf9L8A0HgX/

New folks may contact me at:

[email protected]





Blessings to all who are learning to seek justice under YHWH's biblical law in now mourning so many of their lost loved ones, where we have tons of heavenly enforcement power just waiting in the wings (as it were), for us to gather enough people who will trust in Him!