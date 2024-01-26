French Farmers Block Highways around Paris as Protest nears Capital - FRANCE

In France today, Jan 26.

Farmers blocked one of France's main motorways liking Paris with the northern city of Lille, the Benelux and Britain on Friday, causing kilometres of traffic jams, the first major traffic disruption caused by the protest movement in the French capital. Local farming unions have called for roadblocks in and around Paris on Friday to step up the pressure on the government which the farmers accuse of not helping them enough to cope with what they say are low food prices and excessive regulation.





