Epic-Style Trailer for my Book on Connecting to God

Epic and over-the-top trailer for my book: Connecting to God: A Spiritual Cultivation Method, available on Amazon.com

Based on Matthew 6:9-13, I explain how there is a hidden set of instructions to Cultivating your Connection to your Heavenly Father in the Lord's Prayer.

This system is based on Loving God with all your Heart, and learning to follow his will.

The first chapter reviews our current published scientific understanding to explain how spiritual awareness manifests in the body. After that, the rest of the book is all about improving your spiritual resonance and connection to your Creator.

The first in a series of three, this book lays an important foundation, inviting God into the Heart of your temple, because only with God is the impossible possible.