Anna McLoughlin: We have the Power to Say No to Lies and Tyranny

We were lucky to meet the New Zealand doctors communications manager Anna McLoughlin in Geneva. In our interview she confronted the so called „safe and effective“ pandemic responses. Every one of us is adressed in our role ending tyranny. Her encouraging speech lights up the path to a brighter future for all. Pass this message on!