© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
DR. SCOTT JENSEN: HUNDREDS OF MEDICAL JOURNALS ARE DISAPPEARING, AND NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT IT!
It’s time to be on red alert. Substandard medical publications were used to push and promote narratives and squash other narratives. AND NOW those publications are being silently deleted.
Hundreds of medical journals are disappearing, and no one is talking about it!