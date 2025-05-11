Brought to you by the Continuing Church of God





“Bringing you news and analysis of world events in light of Bible prophecy.”





This is a mandate of the Continuing Church of God.





Is it possible for a computer program to be a friend? Are Artificial Intelligence (AI) bots often programmed to flatter users? Do some people actually feel a romantic relationship with a computer program? Is it possible for a computer program to lie? Have studies shown that AI bots will lie 50% if answering correctly goes against goals it was programmed with? What if the computer program is Artificial Intelligence? Is it possible then? Computer programs, even Artificial Intelligence computer programs are written and programmed by human beings. What if those human beings had an agenda? What if those human beings wanted to mislead you? What if those human beings had a government mandate? Then would it be possible for a computer program to push lies? Dr. Thiel shines the light of Bible prophecy on Artificial Intelligence and its impact on humanity. With several verses from the Bible, from Psalms to Revelation, Dr. Thiel reveals the use of Artificial Intelligence in fulfilling future prophecies. Prophecies that will not bring the blessings that are being promised by the businesses that are developing the software. Software that is designed to lead the user to a specific conclusion. Does 666 ring a bell?





Watch this video as Dr. Thiel cries aloud and warns the world of the coming famine of the Word of God. Read the full article to this video titled 'Friendly AI (Artificial Intelligence) better than humans? No, AI bots routinely lie’ at URL

https://www.cogwriter.com/news/prophecy/ai-artificial-intelligence-software-routinely-lies/