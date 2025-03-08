Bizarre Dreams Remembered 8/3/2025 Need For Speed Carbon and the Creepy School

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I dreamed I was in the NFS Carbon videogame with some cars that were never featured in the game in real life. Then I am transported to a creepy school under renovation with bunk beds in rooms attached to unfinished stairwells and I discover it was a cashless society with unhappy Hispanic Latino maids and a white little boy with reddish hair from a different dream I had before.