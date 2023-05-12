FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-health-biz-politics

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub





Why “A NERD” Makes the Best Patient

Will Craghead - Physicians Ass’t & Developer of Biz

ArkFamilyHealth.com





Doctors’ decisions in exam rooms affect our health, our families, and our wallets. Ask them Why?

Because Doctors (and their patients) often don’t have the time they need to think through things. What’s the answer? Patients should simply ask their doctor these five questions:



1. What are the Alternatives?

2. Is this really Necessary?

3. How solid is the Evidence on this?

4. What are the Risks?

5. What if I don’t Do anything?

In other words: Be A NERD! (It’s a mnemonic.) Asking questions is healthy. It breeds more discussion and understanding and reduces fear.

If questions are asked in a polite, curious way, doctors should appreciate them. And if they don't, maybe it’s time for a new doctor… like a DPC doc, as Mr. Craghead discusses.