Press TV's 'MidEaStream' had to relocate to a safe place to shoot the show due to constant Zionist threats - Marwa Osman

Marwa Osman: This week (Oct 9th) for Press TV's the MidEaStream we had to relocate to a safe place to shoot the show in Beirut due to constant Zionist threats against our Beirut bureau.
I spoke with Lamprini Thoma journalist at The Press Project and MC at Radio Ven-ceremos about how the the Al-Aqsa Flood operation has reshaped the landscape of resistance in the region.
And as the region grapples with shifting power dynamics, I spoke with Dr. Ziad Hafez, former SG of the Arab National Conference about how Hezbollah has successfully thwarted invasion attempts despite facing significant losses within its top command structure.