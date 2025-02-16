Gaza hostages release moment reveals Resistance controlled equipment!

Aerial footage monitors the release of Israeli prisoners by Palestinian Resistance Groups in Khan Yunis, south of Gaza Strip, on Saturday, February 15, 2025. Today, 3 Israeli prisoners were exchanged for 369 Palestinian prisoners in the sixth prisoner exchange deal, which took place in a tough manner, as the Resistance fighters arrived at the handover stage during the ceremony, waving several flags of Arab countries such as Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Jordan, Algeria, Yemen, Iraq, and Palestinian flag. The footage went viral online, revealing some of the troops from the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Quds Brigades appearing for the first time wearing the uniforms of the Israeli Special Forces and all their military equipment, which were taken during the operation on October 7, 2023. Interestingly, some members of the Resistance troops showed off the Israeli weapons they had seized, in addition to the Tavor and MP5 rifles used by the elite Israeli units!

Next, the Resistance troops released 3 Israeli prisoners following a ceasefire, and they came out to the stage to complete the handover procedures. Alexander Trufanov, an Israeli-Russian prisoner, and two other prisoners were even handed over in good health to Red Cross employees in Khan Yunis, where prisoner Sagi Dekel called on his government to do everything possible to ensure the continuation of the exchange deal, Al-Mayadeen reported. Before the event, the Resistance released footage showing Alexander Turbanov, who was scheduled to be released by the Al-Quds Brigades, spending time on the coast of Gaza Strip while in captivity. Turbanov happily fished on the coast of Gaza, and was even given the opportunity to write letters to his family.

Meanwhile, buses carrying Palestinian hostages released from Israeli prisons have arrived in Khan Yunis. At least 4 freed Palestinians were transferred to the hospital in a difficult health condition, Palestinian Red Crescent reported. Nader Jamal Hussein, a Palestinian from Jabalia in the exchange deal, was immediately taken to the hospital to be put on an infuse. He was kidnapped during the war on Gaza, and now shows physical and mental signs, clearly visible on their bodies due to the violations inside the prison. Also, another Palestinian prisoner cries with joy after being released from prison, that Gaza is happy with the return of her children and hopes to meet the other children.

