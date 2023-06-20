THE QUESTION OF JESUS' POWER LUKE 11:14-36

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 11:14-36.

Jesus proved that they were speaking nonsense. It was stupid to think that Satan would destroy his own kingdom.

He asked about other people who forced out demons. If Jesus was using Satan’s power, were they working with Satan as well? ‘The finger of God’ means God’s power. This phrase is in Exodus 8:19. Jesus was showing God’s power as he made people well in their body and their mind. That meant that God’s kingdom had arrived in Jesus. Jesus speaks of Satan as a strong man. He controlled people, until Jesus came to overcome him. Jesus had begun to defeat Satan, as he forced out Satan’s demons. People cannot refuse to take sides in the war against evil. Anyone who is not on Jesus’ side is against him. Such a person is like a bad shepherd. He scatters sheep instead of bringing them together.

