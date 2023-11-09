Huge Chemical Plant Explosion, Fire Sparks Emergency Evacuations and Shelter In Place In Texas

- The San Jacinto County (Texas) Office of Emergency Management reported that there was an explosion at the Shepherd chemical plant that set a large part of its facilities on fire. Due to the incident, a private school was evacuated and the authorities are asking people who live within a five-mile radius to take shelter while they deal with the situation.





"At this time a private school located on FM 1127 has been safely evacuated. All other residents living in a five-mile radius around this location should shelter in place at this time," the office said in a statement posted on Facebook. #Breaking #News #SanJacinto #Explosion #Texas #Alert





Texas: An explosion at a San Jacinto chemical plant causes a large fire

https://voz.us/texas-an-explosion-at-a-san-jacinto-chemical-plant-causes-a-large-fire/?lang=en&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter





