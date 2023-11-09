BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Huge Chemical Plant Explosion, Fire Sparks Emergency Evacuations and Shelter In Place In Texas
Alex Hammer
294 views • 11/09/2023

- The San Jacinto County (Texas) Office of Emergency Management reported that there was an explosion at the Shepherd chemical plant that set a large part of its facilities on fire. Due to the incident, a private school was evacuated and the authorities are asking people who live within a five-mile radius to take shelter while they deal with the situation.


"At this time a private school located on FM 1127 has been safely evacuated. All other residents living in a five-mile radius around this location should shelter in place at this time," the office said in a statement posted on Facebook. #Breaking #News #SanJacinto #Explosion #Texas #Alert


Texas: An explosion at a San Jacinto chemical plant causes a large fire

https://voz.us/texas-an-explosion-at-a-san-jacinto-chemical-plant-causes-a-large-fire/?lang=en&utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf

👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
