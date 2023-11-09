Huge Chemical Plant Explosion, Fire Sparks Emergency Evacuations and Shelter In Place In Texas

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
- The San Jacinto County (Texas) Office of Emergency Management reported that there was an explosion at the Shepherd chemical plant that set a large part of its facilities on fire. Due to the incident, a private school was evacuated and the authorities are asking people who live within a five-mile radius to take shelter while they deal with the situation.
"At this time a private school located on FM 1127 has been safely evacuated. All other residents living in a five-mile radius around this location should shelter in place at this time," the office said in a statement posted on Facebook. #Breaking #News #SanJacinto #Explosion #Texas #Alert
Texas: An explosion at a San Jacinto chemical plant causes a large fire
