BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

TIANANMEN SQUARE MASSACRE 💀 NEVER HAPPENED❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
60 views • 4 months ago

Photos:https://www.gettyimages.ca/detail/news-photo/graphic-content-this-photo-taken-on-june-10-1989-in-beijing-news-photo/897465966?adppopup=true


Photos: https://www.64memo.com/p/blog-page_31.html


Photos:https://aiyuan.wordpress.com/2010/06/03/%E6%9B%B4%E5%A4%9A%E5%85%AD%E5%9B%9B%E5%9B%BE%E7%89%87%EF%BC%88%E8%A1%80%E8%85%A5%EF%BC%8C%E6%85%8E%E5%85%A5%EF%BC%89/


Photos: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2019/06/04/a102592853.html


Victims: https://8964museum.com/people


0:00 Intro

2:13 Part 1: Clash of Ideology

4:49 Part 2: Hu Yaobang's death

7:06 "Storming" Zhongnanhai

10:01 Tiananmen "Massacre"?

14:43 "Benevolent" CCP Leaders?

17:42 "Violent Students"

21:03 Casualties

26:08 Civilians vs. Soldiers

30:03 Tank Man

32:57 Hou Dejian

34:29 Who Benefited from Tiananmen?

36:00 Demonization Tactics

39:16 Color Revolution?


Check out my other videos:

https://youtu.be/xj9VN4RLEjM

https://youtu.be/4DxjUrDileg

https://youtu.be/3v6-4EV8pRI

https://youtu.be/IQZSb07F_rQ

https://youtu.be/y2PjLy4k2-Q

https://youtu.be/PFlYk-9bYT4


⭐️ Support me and get China Insider Merch ⭐️

? https://Davidzhang.net

Donate to support me: https://donorbox.org/china-insider-with-david-zhang


My social media:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chinainsiderwithdavidzhang/

X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidZhang360

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/China-insider-with-David-Zhang/100088454928778/

==========================


My sponsors:


? Blueberry Creative ?


? Use this link for 15% off on all products code "David"

https://lanmeiyoupin.shop/en


⭐️ Free shipping over 70 USD (US Only)


==========================

Subscribe for the latest:


- Daily News and Analysis on China's political landscape.

- Exposing Communism in China

- Expertise in the geopolitics of US-China


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKUwX-8NCo

Keywords
tiananmen square massacreccpcui bonomulti pronged attackdemonization tactics
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy