287) Dr. Tau Braun – Grafeno funciona como tranquilizante electrónico

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte:e créditos para os canais Natural News e/ou
Health Ranger Report, Maio 08-09, 2023.
Dr. Tau Braun - The spike protein functions as a neurological TRANQUILIZER, numbing the brain to reality: https://www.bitchute.com/video/QU2Hnt4QPlSq/
Video: https://www.brighteon.com/30042964-5a91-4529-bdbe-ec05cb614feb
Audio: https://video.brighteon.com/file/BTBucket-Prod/audio/05b69ffd-dd9f-4d5e-89d7-23e68999e96b.mp3
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/