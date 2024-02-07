(UPDATE) HELP! These Animals Are Stuck In A Worst Condition I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub





Feb 6, 2024





*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*





Animal Protection Act Art 8.2, “No one shall abuse an animal against any of the following acts”





1. Injury by using physical and chemical methods, such as tools and drugs; Para 3.2 And act of causing an injury or disease to a pet in violation of a duty listed on Ordinance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs such as the provision of minimum breeding space, etc





This cafe owner was running a business called 'Wild Animals Cafe' but the animals were treated inhumane. The deputies and activists had a bigger fish to fry and tried their best to rescue the animals in crisis. Find out more in the video.





Watch Previous Episode: https://youtu.be/ND0OotsqWbg?si=n-5qM...





More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...





#Kritterklub #wildanimals #rescueanimals





Be part of Kritter Klub

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kritterklub/

On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kritter_klub/

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kritter_Klub





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UTuZSUzUsY