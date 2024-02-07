(UPDATE) HELP! These Animals Are Stuck In A Worst Condition I Kritter Klub

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Kritter Klub
Feb 6, 2024
Animal Protection Act Art 8.2, “No one shall abuse an animal against any of the following acts”
1. Injury by using physical and chemical methods, such as tools and drugs; Para 3.2 And act of causing an injury or disease to a pet in violation of a duty listed on Ordinance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs such as the provision of minimum breeding space, etc
This cafe owner was running a business called 'Wild Animals Cafe' but the animals were treated inhumane. The deputies and activists had a bigger fish to fry and tried their best to rescue the animals in crisis. Find out more in the video.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UTuZSUzUsY