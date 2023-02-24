Belgian soccer goalie Arne Espeel (25) stops penalty during match, then collapses, dies

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
February 11, 2023. Belgian soccer goal keeper Arne Espeel stopped a penalty kick during a competition match, kicked the ball away because it was still in play, and then suddenly collapsed and died.
The New Post
reports: "Emergency services rushed to help Espeel and tried to revive
him with a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he
was taken to a hospital. A cause of death is not yet known."
https://nypost.com/2023/02/14/belgian-goalie-arne-espeel-dead-at-25-after-collapsing-on-field/
My understanding is that a defibrillator is only used if the heart is in ventricular fibrillation. If the defibrillator doesn't detect fibrillation, it won't activate. This means that Arne must have died from an acute cardiac arrhythmia. My understanding and/or reasoning could be wrong or incomplete. If so, please enlighten me in the comments.
