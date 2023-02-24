BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Belgian soccer goalie Arne Espeel (25) stops penalty during match, then collapses, dies
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
680 views • 02/24/2023

February 11, 2023. Belgian soccer goal keeper Arne Espeel stopped a penalty kick during a competition match, kicked the ball away because it was still in play, and then suddenly collapsed and died.

The New Post reports: "Emergency services rushed to help Espeel and tried to revive him with a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital. A cause of death is not yet known."
https://nypost.com/2023/02/14/belgian-goalie-arne-espeel-dead-at-25-after-collapsing-on-field/

My understanding is that a defibrillator is only used if the heart is in ventricular fibrillation. If the defibrillator doesn't detect fibrillation, it won't activate. This means that Arne must have died from an acute cardiac arrhythmia. My understanding and/or reasoning could be wrong or incomplete. If so, please enlighten me in the comments.

SOURCE

Video segment from:
https://rumble.com/v29oq29

Thumbnail from this video about Arne Espeel's sudden death:
https://rumble.com/v29kd03

Mirrored - frankploegman

Keywords
vaxxsadsdied suddenly
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy