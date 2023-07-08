Dr.SHIVA Why My Run for President Empowers YOU to Win Back America from the SWARM

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why My Run for President Empowers YOU to Win Back America from the SWARM

In this interview and discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares why his run for President Tomorrow empowers YOU to WIN back America & SHATTER THE SWARM. America is now being misled by the NOT-SO-OBVIOUS Establishment who speak with Forked-Tongues.

The full post and video transcript here: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-why...

You can Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com.

Get educated, or BE Enslaved: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com