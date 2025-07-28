© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Video - Protesters in Norwich near hotel housing asylum seekers clash with police
Steve Watson – modernity.news July 27, 2027:
X users in Britain are reporting that footage of rapidly growing anti-mass migration protests in the country is being blocked.
The development comes as the so called Online Safety Act law came into force for social media companies on Friday.
The law was passed by the previous Conservative government, just one of the many disastrous policies they embraced that led to the leftist Labour Party coming back into power with a massive majority last year.
