⚡️Video⚡️How elite intelligence officers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces surrendered to a soldier of the 9th brigade⚡️
Continuation of the story about how Ukrainian intelligence officers went to recapture the opornik, but were stopped by one of the soldiers of the 9th brigade, who threw grenades at them.
Realizing that they couldn’t recapture the opornik, and no one was going to let them go back either, the elite fighters of the Ukrainian Armed Forces made the only right decision - to surrender.
This is how one fighter of the “nine”, which is now fighting under the leadership of the legendary commander and Hero of Russia - “Baycott”, captured the four surviving enemy fighters. And such stories happen every day in the 1st Army Corps, so very soon watch on our channel a new report about the heroic defenders of Donbass.
@wargonzo
