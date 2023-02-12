False Signs and Wonders - Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is Part 2 of Signs and Wonders. In part 1, "The Great Plague," I showed how the phrase "signs and wonders" refers to the plagues of Egypt, and "false signs and wonders" refers to a fake plague. In Part 2, I look at a few more verses with the word "signs" in Revelation.
Key verses: Matt 24:24, 2 Thes 2:9, Rev 13:13, Rev 16:14, Rev 15:1
Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE