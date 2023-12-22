Create New Account
NWO: Rosa Koire exposes United Nations Agenda 2030 (2012)
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


Credits to James Corbett

In an interview between James Corbett and Rosa Koire in 2012, Ms. Koire exposed the horrible dangers and consequences of enforcing United Nations Agenda 2030. Unfortunately, Ms. Koire is no longer with us as she passed away a few years ago but her work and study on UN Agenda 2030 is remarkable.

For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]

