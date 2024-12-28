Redressing His Love

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, December 27, 2024, I used His Love as a gift to each of two gentlemen that I deal with fairly regularly, Hoping, of course that they would want to sing it, or hear it sung (which, of course cautioned me that I should make sure MY voice is still up to the task).
#TheGift, #HisLove, #HymnAsAria