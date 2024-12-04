Israel breaches ceasefire over 50 times in one week - Lebanese Parliament speaker

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Israel-Hezbollah truce has been pushed to the brink by IDF strikes in the country's south that killed 11 people on Monday. Israel has said it acted to thwart possible Hezbollah attacks on IDF forces still present in Southern Lebanon and Golan Heights. But those acts are mounting, with Lebanese Parliament speaker saying the total number of ceasefire violations by Israel now exceeds 54 instances.
Ceasefire for thee, and not for me...
Why am I not surprised?!
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/