Israel breaches ceasefire over 50 times in one week - Lebanese Parliament speaker
60 views • 6 months ago

Israel-Hezbollah truce has been pushed to the brink by IDF strikes in the country's south that killed 11 people on Monday. Israel has said it acted to thwart possible Hezbollah attacks on IDF forces still present in Southern Lebanon and Golan Heights. But those acts are mounting, with Lebanese Parliament speaker saying the total number of ceasefire violations by Israel now exceeds 54 instances.

Ceasefire for thee, and not for me...

Why am I not surprised?!

Mirrored - RT


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

lebanonceasefireisraeli violations
